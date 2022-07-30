In the news: 22-28 July 2022

A round up of mentions of our students, staff and the University in the media over the past week.

Vice Chancellor Professor Nick Petford signed off from his regular stint on NLive Radio with a music special close to his heart, all about punk rock. He was joined by special guests including Glen Matlock, original Sex Pistols bass player. Listen again here.

UKEdChat reports on research carried out by Dr Tanya Richardson – Senior Lecturer in Education – about how outdoor learning can help develop young children’s language skills.

The University’s teacher training programme received a good report following a recent OfSted inspection. The news features in the Chronicle and Echo.

Professor of Sports Medicine Bill Ribbans spoke with Sky News about how some Rugby Union organisations are being taken to court about not taking enough action to protect players from brain injuries. Bill spoke about the issues at play in the sport. Watch again link not available.

There’s a summer drama project for young people taking place with NLive Radio, the UON-backed station, as reported by Northants Life.

Cleaning Mag notes that UON staff and teams have been nominated for several British Institute of Cleaning Science Awards.

The University has signed up to the Fossil Free campaign, as part of its commitment to being a more environmentally sustainable campus, as reported by the Chronicle and Echo.

