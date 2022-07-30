MKUH Appoints New Chief Nurse and Director of Patient Care

We are delighted to announce that Yvonne Christley will join Milton Keynes University Hospital as our new Chief Nurse and Director of Patient Care from September 2022.

Yvonne, who is currently Deputy Chief Nurse at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals, will bring with her a wealth of experience in developing and embedding strategies designed to improve the quality of clinical services.

She replaces our outgoing Chief Nurse, Nicky Burns-Muir, who joined the Trust in 2016 and has successfully led the nursing and midwifery workforce throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone at the Trust would like to thank Nicky for her hard work and leadership during her tenure, and we look forward to welcoming Yvonne to her new role.