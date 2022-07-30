Mole Valley Community Lottery Turns 1! – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

On 24 July 2022, the Mole Valley Community Lottery celebrated its first birthday. With 51 local good causes on board, it has raised over £26,000 for the local community in the last 12 months.

We had a great day of celebrations at Meadowbank Park in Dorking to mark the special occasion. The Mole Valley Community Lottery has a lot to be proud of – only this year, thanks to over 600 players we were able to contribute over £26,000 to local community projects and initiatives.

Over £7,000 had been raised through the Environment Fund to support climate change initiatives in Mole Valley. Money raised has funded tree planting in Great Bookham and Dorking.

Dyscover, a specialist charity based in Leatherhead, who provide long term support and opportunity for people with aphasia, a communication disability most usually acquired by stroke, brain injury or a rare form of dementia said: ‘It is a really good lottery and an easy way for us to raise much needed funds. We have been really pleased with how much we have raised and definitely encourage other organisations to join!’

The Amber Foundation, who provide 24/7 support to young homeless people, is using the money to support Amber’s programme to transform young peoples’ lives, by moving them forward into safe, independent accommodation and either going into work or education. They commented: ‘The lottery is a fantastic opportunity to engage with your local community whilst raising vital funds for your charity.’

Horsley, Bookham & Leatherhead RDA who provide therapeutic riding for children and adults with disabilities joined the lottery last July and think the lottery is a great way to engage the community. The money they are raising, help provide care for the ponies and the facility, to enable riding for all.

Playing the Mole Valley Community Lottery is simple, you pay just £1 a week, enter online and you have a chance of winning weekly cash prizes of up to £26,000. Additionally, if you enter before Saturday 27 August, you will be in with the chance of winning a £1,000 Currys voucher.

60p from each ticket goes towards the local community, so you’re really helping to make a difference.

Councillor Claire Malcomson, Cabinet Member for Climate Change said, ‘It’s been a fantastic first year for the Mole Valley Community Lottery and I’m very proud that we were able to contribute over £26,000 to help local good causes. I would like to thank all 606 players for their support and involvement – without your help we wouldn’t have made it.

Councillor Claire Malcolmson

‘If you are a voluntary group, a club, a community interest group or a charity that provides community activities or services within Mole Valley please join us. Our own environment fund is benefitting from the lottery and it’s great that we’re able to plant more trees to support future generations.’

To play the Mole Valley Community Lottery visit www.molevalleylottery.co.uk .