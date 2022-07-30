North Walsham’s new travel hub to open August 1

Date published: 29th July 2022

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) in partnership with Norfolk County Council are about to open an exciting new travel hub in North Walsham. Stimulated by the works already happening as part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) Project, and supported by NNDC, this is a further example of the significant investment that is happening in the town centre. As announced in NNDC’s Full Council meeting on the 27 July, the new hub will be operational at the start of August and is another example of a recently developed area that will be transformational for the residents and visitors to North Walsham.

The Travel Hub will be located on New Road and will provide a place where buses can turn round easily, wait and safely pick up and drop of passengers. It is designed to alleviate traffic congestion in the town, particularly on New Road and Yarmouth Road, and will also allow the new marketplace to become more pedestrian friendly. This project is part of the overall investment in the town, to encourage footfall and stimulate trade. It is anticipated that at the hub passengers will have a better experience, with brand new shelters, seating and the newly refurbished toilets. North Walsham Town Council have also invested heavily in the scheme providing additional funding for the new ‘green’ sedum shelters. The toilet block on site provides updated facilities for passengers and town centre users. The Youth Advisory Board (YAB) has also commissioned a fabulous new mural at the library, located on the same site, and young people have been involved in designing and painting the beautiful new image.

Norfolk County Council will also shortly be putting in some new facilities for cyclists at the hub in addition to full information and guidance on all local transport and active travel options including nearby walks and cycle routes which is all part of their new Travel Norfolk ambition to help people travel the smart way around the County.

Cllr Lucy Shires, County Councillor for North Walsham East comments:

“I am absolutely delighted to see Norfolk County Council invest in the future of North Walsham, with the support of North Norfolk District Council. This exciting project will tackle two main issues raised by residents; the traffic jams caused by idling busses waiting for passengers to get on or off with diesel fumes pumping out in the marketplace, plus the lack of shelters and space for those waiting for a bus. It is great news for pedestrians, public transport users and motorists. Our community has been listened to. “

Tony Calladine, East of England Regional Director, Historic England said:

“It’s fantastic to see the North Walsham High Street Heritage Action Zone act as catalyst for further works in the town centre. I’m delighted to see partners working together so positively to enhance the facilities for people visiting, working and living in North Walsham.”