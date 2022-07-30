Partners working together in new service model to protect Cornwall’s most vulnerable residents

A new virtual Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub will soon be launched in Cornwall that will see partners working together to support Cornwall’s most vulnerable people.

Cornwall Council has developed an online model – thought to be one of the first in the country – that adopts a more streamlined way of investigating adult safeguarding.

Chief Social Worker at Cornwall Council, Emma Goodall said: “This all began during lockdown where we set up a daily call with partners to discuss different cases. It soon became clear it was a much more effective way of working compared to before, where workers would be meeting partners on a one-to-one basis, an often time consuming and laborious process.

“In a very short time period we were able to bring partners together, the police, NHS and voluntary sector to discuss individuals and share information securely. A lot of this was made possible by the need for all partners to quickly move to work online because of national lockdowns.”

Cornwall Council cabinet member for adults and public health, Andy Virr said: “I’m grateful for all the hard work of officers who saw an opportunity to greatly improve Cornwall’s Safeguarding Adult processes. This is a key part of Cornwall Council’s aims for vibrant, safe supportive communities.

“Residents are at the heart of this, and we want to make sure we do everything we can to investigate reports of abuse as thoroughly and as quickly as possible so that people can live a good life here in Cornwall.”

After holding three successful trials of the concept, the full service aims to go live in the autumn. The key aims of the service are:

To drive forward greater efficiencies in processes and resources

Drive improvements in safeguarding quality

To avoid duplication of processes across agencies with more time to respond to risk

Contribute to better allocation of resources

Enable practitioners to have more time to spend with the people who need our support, ensuring that we are pro-active and leading in Making Safeguarding Personal

Chair of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Safeguarding Board Fiona Field said: “Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Safeguarding Adults Board (CIoS SAB) has sponsored the development of a Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) over the last 2 years and is delighted with the progress during the course of the pandemic.

“The MASH has received the full commitment of all SAB statutory members and our wider partners, enabling multi-agency working on a daily basis. We are already seeing the impact and effectiveness of working in partnership to identify and reduce risk to vulnerable adults in our area.“

There will be no change to the way people currently report safeguarding issues. If you’re an adult experiencing abuse or neglect, or if you’re concerned about an adult experiencing abuse or neglect, contact us on 0300 1234 131 or use our online form

If you’re concerned about a child then please call the Multi-agency Referral Unit on 0300 123 1116.