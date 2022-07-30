“Welcome” ULEZ expansion could do more to protect Londoners’ health







Stricter emissions standards for vehicles travelling into London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) and expanded congestion charging are needed to help reduce the lethal effects of air pollution, local leaders have said in a recent consultation response to the Mayor of London.

The response, from Mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville, and Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, Cllr Mete Coban, welcomed Transport for London (TfL) proposals to expand the ULEZ to cover the whole of Greater London.

Mayor Glanville and Cllr Coban also supported TfL’s plans to consult on distanced-based road user charging, however said TfL must move faster to help boroughs tackle toxic air pollution – with Hackney standing ready to pilot proposals for road user charging.

The call comes one year after Hackney Council adopted strict new World Health Organisation limits on air pollution.