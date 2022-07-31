Bassetlaw Emergency Village update – Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

The development of modern urgent and emergency care service will meet the needs of the communities of Bassetlaw, now and for years to come. The development will increase the size of the Emergency Department (ED) and provide more accessible same day services, so we can get patients to where they need to be to receive the best care more quickly.

Work to date

Development work on the Emergency Village project commenced in 2021. An established project team, includes Programme Directors (a shared role) Anna Fawcett and Chris Turner from Archus (healthcare infrastructure experts) and Programme Manager Lesley McKay from DBTH.

Meetings have been established and all relevant clinical teams have been invited to discuss space and clinical requirements for the new build urgent and emergency care requirements. This also includes meeting with clinical colleagues at partner organisations.

A comprehensive consultation surrounding the future paediatric model took place with staff, patients, partners and the Bassetlaw community. 1,893 people responded to the consultation.

85% of respondents indicated that their preference was building a new Children’s Assessment Unit next to the emergency department, allowing children to stay at Bassetlaw Hospital for a short stay, including overnight (patients requiring a longer length of stay will continue to be transferred to Doncaster Royal Infirmary).

Respondents were asked to consider which factors would be most important in the development of the new Emergency Village. Within the survey findings, the top three priorities were: timely access to clinical treatment (82%), the availability of staff to help with queries (71%), and comfortable surroundings which are inclusive of neurodiversity (55%).

Lots of work is currently ongoing to work through the national business case approval process. As part of the business case the architects and planners have included all if the clinical and service user feedback into the proposed design.

Building works

Due to begin approximately late 2022 or early 2023, the new build part of the Emergency Village development at the front of Bassetlaw Hospital will be substantial, taking up most of the space currently occupied by the pay and display car park at the front of the hospital. Building work will also take place on the building which has historically provided mental health care.

Some enabling works on the existing buildings will begin this year ahead of the main build. This will involve some disruption as large cranes will be required.

Whilst the investment is exciting and extremely positive for the Bassetlaw community we know that such building works can be disruptive and unsettling for staff, patients and public attending the hospital during this time. We have developed a comprehensive communication and engagement plan in order to keep people updated in a timely manner regarding developments which may cause unintended disruptions.