Carnival comes to London Road!   – Newsroom

Croydon’s summer of fun continues when Croydon Carnival celebrates London Road’s communities and culture this weekend.

London Road will host the annual party from 12noon to 5pm on Sunday 31 July, with live performances, samba dancers, steel band, street food, market stalls, arts and crafts, and children’s activities.

International singer and songwriter Ivy Chanel will headline at the free event, which is open to all, organised by London Road Business Ltd and sponsored by local organisations, including Croydon Council.

Now in its 11th year, the carnival is a celebration of West Croydon’s communities and an opportunity for everyone to come together with music, food and dancing – as well as a showcase for local talent.

To facilitate the carnival, London Road will be closed from Lidl’s car park opposite/near Harris Invictus Academy to Panton Close from 7am to 8pm on Sunday.

“Croydon Carnival is a true community event – it’s a celebration of the people who live and work in this area, their culture and their talent. We’re proud to support the carnival in the run-up to our year as London Borough of Culture 2023, as we prepare to celebrate community and culture in every corner of Croydon.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon

Barry Gooden, chair of Croydon Carnival, said: “For us residents in Broad Green, Croydon Carnival is a date we look forward to every year, and a chance to showcase the wealth of talent and diversity in our local area. Everyone is welcome to come and join us for a drink and a dance and to learn more about some of the cultures and communities that make up Croydon.”