Coventry Festival Site for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games now open – Coventry City Council

The Coventry Festival Site for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games opened yesterday, welcoming visitors to watch the incredible Opening Ceremony and take part in fun activities for all ages.

The Festival Site, which is at the city’s Assembly Festival Garden, is open every day until the end of the Games on Monday 8 August.

Visitors to the site will be able to watch the Games outdoors on a large screen from 10am – 11pm on weekdays, and 10am – midnight on weekends.

A great range of food and beverages will be available to purchase, and free have-a-go sports activities will be held every day from 10am – 4pm. Activities include basketball, badminton, mini-football, table tennis and much more.

The Festival Site is managed through a partnership of Coventry City of Culture Trust, Assembly Festival Gardens and Coventry City Council, with support from Coventry University.





Martin Sutherland, Chief Executive of Coventry City of Culture Trust, said: “The Assembly Festival Garden has been a hub of activity for the City of Culture programme, and we are delighted to support it as the Official Coventry Festival Site for the Commonwealth Games. “With an exciting programme of shows still running alongside free activities and an outstanding food and drinks offer, it’s the perfect setting for residents and visitors of all ages from across the city (and Commonwealth) to watch the games”.

Councillor Abdul Salam Khan, Deputy Leader, Coventry City Council, said: “The city’s Festival Site at Assembly Festival Garden will be a fantastic place for the city to come together and cheer on Team England. “We know that many were not able to get tickets for some events, so we are pleased that Coventry has a Festival Site for the city’s residents and visitors throughout the Games. “Spectators can not only watch the Games, but enjoy free sport activities and entertainment every day.”



For more information about the Coventry Festival Site, and to see a full schedule of activities, visit www.assemblyfestivalgarden.com/.