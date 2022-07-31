Elsecar Park and Local Nature Reserve receives its 15th Green Flag

Today, Elsecar Park and Local Nature Reserve (LNR) is celebrating after winning a Green Flag for the 15th year in a row.

The ever-popular spot is a favourite for visitors looking for healthy recreation, sports, play and relaxation. The park boasts over 18 hectares which include a reservoir, nature reserve, Tee Cup café, a wonderful smoke-free play area and a new toddler cycle track. Elsecar Reservoir Local Nature Reserve (LNR) one of the borough’s natural heritage sites is a popular spot for anglers, bird watchers and walkers with links to the Trans Pennine Trail.

Cllr James Higginbottom, Cabinet Spokesperson for Environment and Highways said: “I’m very pleased to see Elsecar Park and Nature Reserve receiving another Green Flag award.

“Elsecar Park continues to be a family favourite and a big thanks must go to all our staff, and the Friends of Elsecar Park, who put in so much time and effort to make it the park it is.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Accreditation Manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Elsecar Park and Local Nature Reserve worthy of a Green Flag Award.

Elsecar Park and Local Nature Reserve is a vital green space for the community in Barnsley. This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.