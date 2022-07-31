Green Flag Award 2022 success for 15 city parks

Fifteen parks and open spaces maintained by Birmingham City Council and supported by ‘Friends Of’ parks groups have once again been named as Green Flag Award winners for 2022.

The scheme, operated by Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Across the country 2,208 sites are on the roll of honour this year – and in Birmingham all 15 sites that earned the honour last year have retained their prestigious flags this time around.

Cllr Majid Mahmood, Cabinet Member for Environment at Birmingham City Council, said: “I know how much the people of Birmingham love our parks, so it is great to see these sites are continuing to reach the standard for this well-regarded scheme.

“Our parks provide space for exercise, relaxation and have a great positive environmental benefit, which is why we have developed a 25-year City of Nature plan to ensure Birmingham’s open spaces continue to enhance the lives of residents.

“Every time we win or retain a Green Flag Award, it is a tribute to each and every member of our parks staff and the volunteers who whose hard work and effort make our open spaces the great assets that they are.”

Background notes

The full list of Birmingham City Council-maintained sites to win a Green Flag in 2022 is:

Aston Park

Cannon Hill Park

Castle Vale Centre Park

Cotteridge Park

Eastside Park

Handsworth Park

Kings Heath Park

Kings Norton Park

Lickey Hills Country Park

Newhall Valley Country Park

Perry Hall Playing Fields

Selly Oak Park

Sunset and Moonlit Parks

Victoria Common

Ward End Park

View a full national list of Green Flag Award-winning parks and green spaces.