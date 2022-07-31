Hanson Contracting announced as sponsor for Tour of Britain Stage Seven

Hanson Contracting, a national road surfacing and infrastructure business, has become one of the official sponsors of Stage Seven of the Tour of Britain, taking place in Dorset.

Hanson Contracting, a strategic partner of Dorset Highways, pride themselves on finding innovative road surfacing solutions to meet net zero carbon ambitions, and has committed to supporting the UK’s most prestigious cycle race.

Dorset will welcome the Tour of Britain for the first time in modern race history. The historic county will host the penultimate stage of the race on Saturday 10 September, as the eight-stage event works its way down from Aberdeenshire to the Isle of Wight.

Councillor Ray Bryan, Dorset Council’s Portfolio Holder for Highways, Travel and Environment, said: “We’re delighted that Dorset has the support of our private sector partner Hanson Contracting as an official sponsor for stage seven of the event. We look forward to showcasing Dorset’s beautiful countryside and spectacular coastline and to cheering on all the competitors in September.”

Ian Price, managing director of Hanson Contracting, added: “We have worked collaboratively with Dorset Council via the Dorset Highways Strategic Partnership for many years and are pleased to be able to support this high-profile event. It will provide a unique opportunity to demonstrate the integrity of the county’s roads.”