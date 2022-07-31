Keeping the flags flying in Merton

Merton council is delighted to announce that six of its well-loved parks and open spaces will once again be flying their prestigious Green Flags with pride this year.

The Green Flag Award, which is an international mark of quality, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

The award, judged and given annually, is a sign that a park or open space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is well maintained and has excellent facilities.

The Green Flag Awards ceremony takes place on Thursday 28 July in Lambeth Assembly Hall. The welcomed news came just in time for Love Parks Week, which kicks off today (Friday 29 July).

The six parks and open spaces, which have been re-awarded Green Flags Awards this year, are:

• Abbey Recreation Ground

• Colliers Wood Recreation Ground

• Dundonald Recreation Ground

• John Innes Park

• Sir Joseph Hood Memorial Playing Fields

• South Park Gardens

Councillor Natasha Irons, Cabinet Member for Local Environment, Green Spaces and Climate, said: “I am thrilled that these six wonderful parks have once again been nationally recognised with a Green Flag Award. It is no easy feat to retain a Green Flag Award and we are hoping to see even more of our parks and green spaces recognised in the coming years.

“In Merton, on average, you are no further than 250m from the nearest park or playing field. We are extremely lucky to have such an array of fantastic green spaces which are used daily by thousands of people, and are just one of the many reasons to Love Merton”.

“I want to thank everyone in our Parks and Green Spaces team and the friends’ groups who work so tirelessly all year round to ensure that these parks have high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and are places that support people to live healthy lives.”

Find your local park.