Vote for your favourite North Norfolk beach!

Date published: 29th July 2022

With the 2022 Football World Cup set to take place in winter instead of summer, we thought we’d bring some competitive fun to North Norfolk.

Throughout August, we will be taking to social media to find out which of our beaches residents and visitors will choose as their favourite beach on our stunning shoreline.

The ‘Battle of the Beaches’ kicks off from Monday 1 August, with a roster of 16 North Norfolk beaches going head-to-head in the first round of fixtures, where you will choose your favourite from each clash.

The competition will be hosted the Council’s Facebook and Twitter page, which can be followed at @northnorfolkdc, with the overall winner crowned on Monday 29 August.

You are welcome to vote and share it with family and friends, or in your local community groups.

At NNDC, we love all of our beaches – with 6 award winning Blue Flag locations and 40km of coastline, it is home to some of the most unique seafronts and cliffscapes, enjoyed by thousands each year.

From the hidden gems along the coast, to the larger coastal resort towns, there is something for every beach go-er in North Norfolk.

You can find out more about North Norfolk’s coastline and tourism offering, including great places to stay, eat or go from our tourism partners Visit North Norfolk



Cllr. Virginia Gay portfolio holder for Leisure, Wellbeing & Culture said:

“We’re so fortunate here in North Norfolk – no two beaches are the same and there’s something for everyone at each stretch of the coast.

Not only do we have excellent water quality and local amenities, but our coastal towns also have appealing tourist offerings and plenty for both visitors and residents to have a wonderful day by the beach.”

Our coastline is also subject to significant scientific interest, with a Marine Conservation Zone, SSSI designated cliffs, innovative coastal management schemes and the largest shoal reef in Europe.



Beaches like Happisburgh and West Runton – the homes of the Deep History Coast – have seen some of the earliest discovered human footprints, and the historic remains of many Neolithic species, such as the Steppe mammoth.

We also share our coastline with wildlife which choose our coastline to raise their young, such as the Grey and Common Seals, who can be found all along the coast, with the main colony at Horsey.

Charities such as Friends of Horsey Seals, British Divers Marine Life Rescue and the East Winch RSPCA centre all help to rescue seals in danger.

Read more about our Safer Seals campaign.

Remember, when visiting our beaches, always make sure you follow important safety advice from the RNLI and Coastguard and remember to call 999 in an emergency.