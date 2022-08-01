Boost to local charities and community groups in Dorset

Following the award of contracts earlier in the year, Dorset Council has appointed Community Action Network (CAN) to be the local VCS infrastructure charity, focussing on empowering strong and resilient voluntary and community organisations in Dorset.

CAN offer FREE bespoke support and advice through one-to-one sessions along with training, webinars and their popular ‘Meet the Funder’ series. Future topics include Governance, Starting Up a Charity, Trustee Recruitment and much more.

Meet Avril and Chris who are heading up the team – they both bring extensive experience and knowledge to Dorset and look forward to connecting with everyone.

Avril Atkins, CAN’s Dorset VCS Development Lead, said: “We’re delighted to be working alongside partners across Dorset to empower and enable a strong and thriving voluntary and community sector. We’re celebrating being around in one form or another for 50 years this year, so bring a wealth of knowledge, history and experience to support our brilliant voluntary and community sector.”

Cllr Laura Beddow, Dorset Council Portfolio Holder for Culture, Communities and Customer Services added: “We have been working with CAN since the beginning of the year and this latest addition to the services they are offering is another great boost in support for local voluntary and charity organisations. The work going on across Dorset is testament that the community spirit is alive and well.”

If you’re a charity, voluntary group or community group looking for support and advice, CAN are here to help. Join today for access to a treasure-trove of support and expertise, along with online guides and templates – all free to CAN members. Visit their website www.can100.org, email them at hello@can100.org or give them a call on 01202 466130.

CAN are active on social media – follow them on Facebook facebook.com/communityactionnetwork.org and Twitter twitter.com/can100org

Photo: CAN Dorset Team (Avril Atkins – Dorset VCS Development Lead) and Chris Small (Training and Support Administrator)