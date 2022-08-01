Home | Worstead Festival – Saturday and Sunday, July 30

Date published: 28th July 2022

This weekend (July 30 – 31) the Worstead Festival will return after a two-year hiatus.

The festival will take place in the East North Norfolk village of Worstead, with the main festival area, a car park on Honing Row and a tractor shuttle service to the main festival site.

This event raises money to support local organisations and groups through grants for projects throughout the year. Grants have been previously awarded to the Worstead Parish Council, primary schools, Worstead parent, toddler and baby groups, parish churches and other community organisations.

Visitors will be able to access the Display Ring, which features a circus, egg throwing, sheep, ducks and dogs. There will also be chef demonstrations by award-winning chefs, food stalls, the traditional Worstead game of egg throwing, artisan craft stalls and live music.

Children will get the chance to build LEGO towers, make bird feeders, take on the climbing wall, shoot arrows and jump on the bouncy castles.

The 14th Century St Mary’s Church is also part of the festival, hosting a flower festival, choirs, weavers, a Songs of Praise on Sunday morning and a choral evensong in the evening.

Gates are open between 10am and 7pm (Saturday) and 10am and 6pm (Sunday).

Entry tickets cost £6 or £10 for a weekend pass. Under 12’s can attend for free and parking is also free. It is attempting to be a cashless event.

There is a Tractor Trailer shuttle that runs between the car park, the train station and the main festival site.

Cllr. Saul Penfold, local councillor said:

“I love the Worstead Festival as it has something for everyone – it is a wonderful day out for all the family. I am very proud of how the community in Worstead comes together to put on such a fantastic event. A highlight for me this year will be commentating on the egg throwing in the Display Ring!”

This is a popular event which supports the local community as well as providing a great day out for the whole family.

Find out more about the Worstead Festival