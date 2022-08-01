Part-time BSc (Hons) Nursing degree
This exciting and innovative course provides a part-time BSc (Hons) route into adult nursing held at University Centre Doncaster.
- What is the fee? £6,935 per year (support is available via student finance).
- How long is the study period? Part-time over four years.
- Where will I study? University Centre Doncaster.
- What are the requirements? 112 UCAS points – find out what this means here.
- When does it start? September 2022
- Where can I find out more? Please click here to view Sheffield Hallam Universities website.
