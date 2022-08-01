Monday, August 1, 2022
Part-time BSc (Hons) Nursing degree

This exciting and innovative course provides a part-time BSc (Hons) route into adult nursing held at University Centre Doncaster.

  • What is the fee? £6,935 per year (support is available via student finance).
  • How long is the study period? Part-time over four years.
  • Where will I study? University Centre Doncaster.
  • What are the requirements? 112 UCAS points – find out what this means here.
  • When does it start? September 2022
  • Where can I find out more? Please click here to view Sheffield Hallam Universities website.

