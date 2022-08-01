Tell us what is needed in your local communities – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

Residents have the opportunity to tell Mole Valley District Council the priorities for improving their local communities. The feedback received will help inform decision-making about spending money collected from developers, totalling almost £1 million.

The Neighbourhood Community Infrastructure Levy (NCIL) – or Neighbourhood Fund – consists of money from developers collected by Mole Valley District Council (MVDC) when new homes or retail premises are built in the district. Because new development can put a strain on existing infrastructure, the Neighbourhood Fund is available for communities to bid for money to deliver new infrastructure or maintaining existing infrastructure. Just under £1 million is currently available.

MVDC is inviting residents to complete a short consultation and choose the top three priority areas they consider are important, or in need of investment, in their local community. The consultation, and further guidance on the Neighbourhood Fund, is available by visiting molevalley.gov.uk/fund. Residents can have their say until Wednesday 31 August 2022.

Councillor Bridget Kendrick, Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “We want to engage with the people who know the needs of their communities best – our residents – to help give us a much clearer picture about where and what is needed in the district in terms of infrastructure. We will be carrying this exercise out every other year, as we know that priorities change over time.

“Once we have the vital feedback from this consultation, we will be in a much better position to be able to assess bids for funding we receive from local communities and make informed decisions about where investment is needed. Please do get involved, we really do need to hear from you and what you tell us will make a difference.”