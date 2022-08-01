University hosts world’s largest energy research & social science conference

Energy sector academics, experts, practitioners, decision-makers, advocates and business sector representatives from all across the world are attending the 3rd International Conference on Energy Research & Social Science, hosted by The University of Manchester between June 20-23.

This conference is the largest of its kind, and is unique in its global commitment to speak to cutting-edge issues of conceptual, methodological and policy concern at the intersection of energy, society and low-carbon futures. Discussions led by presenters from all continents are covering all aspects of energy from production to consumption, with topics including energy poverty, role of gender and just transitions. The aim is to examine both theory and practice, focusing on tangible steps to confront the climate crisis.

Over 400 delegates are expected to attend, which will include 198 oral presentations and 255 posters across more than 40 sessions. It will be preceded by a dedicated pre-conference workshop for early career researchers.

The conference has been organised by a committee, chaired by Stefan Bouzarovski, Professor of Human Geography at the University of Manchester, of nine esteemed academics and three conference chairs from across the world. It features five eminent keynote speakers: Cara Daggett, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Virginia Tech; Prince K Guma, Research Fellow and Assistant Country Director at the British Institute in Eastern Africa; Dr Benjamin K. Sovacool, Professor of Energy Policy, the University of Sussex Business School; Jennie C. Stephens, the Dean’s Professor of Sustainability Science and Policy and Director of Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs; and Janette Webb MBE FEI, Edinburgh University Professorial Fellow in Social Studies of Energy.

The conference is accompanied by the publication of two new thinkpieces by Policy@Manchester: Energy inequality and low carbon futures: geography matters and The importance of mapping in the shift to net zero. Free to download, these articles address multiple aspects of energy inequality as they relate to current government policy. The thinkpieces are led by early career researchers based at the People and Energy theme within the Manchester Urban Institute and the Department of Geography.

Professor Stefan Bouzarovski, conference chair, stated: “The conference aims to offer a vibrant and innovative forum for discussing the latest research on low-carbon energy policy transformations. We were heavily oversubscribed, having received a total of 1116 abstracts for oral and poster presentations.