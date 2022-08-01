Zuper’s Field Service Management Solutions Recognized as Emerging Vendor by CRN

Zuper has been named to CRN’s 2022 Emerging Vendors list. This recognition is for the Networking and Unified Communications category. Zuper is a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing field service organizations.

The Emerging Vendors list recognizes vendors that are either in the process of making a significant impact within their market or have made recent advancements. The companies on this list represent various industries and categories and come from around the globe.

Zuper’s field service management platform enables service organizations to improve operational performance by speeding up installation times, increasing technician productivity, reducing costs, and providing more accurate invoicing for services rendered. The company also provides its customers with tools that automate their business processes and help them manage their field teams more effectively.

Field service businesses of all types & sizes benefit from Zuper’s comprehensive, flexible, and customizable platform that increases productivity. Since 2022, the platform has grown by more than 50% and surpassed 13,000 active users.

The Emerging Vendor list recognizes companies on the cusp of making their mark in the IT industry with innovative technologies and services. This year’s list includes 34 companies across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

The August 2022 issue of CRN Magazine will feature Zuper’s field service management software among the Emerging Vendors of 2022.

Zuper offers a wide range of products that cater to different industries, including:

Field Service Management Service Desk Software – A complete solution for managing service requests from the moment they are received through completion.

Field Service Management App – A mobile field service app that allows technicians to accept service requests on the go, allowing them to respond faster than your competition!

Field Service Asset Tracking Software – An asset tracking system that allows you to see where your fleet and products are at all times!

Based in Seattle, WA, Zuper works with more than 13,000 companies across North America that use their field service management software solutions to streamline operations and increase efficiency across all departments within their organizations, including sales, marketing, finance, and HR.

