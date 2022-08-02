Brookvale pupils win Junior Safety Officers of the Year Award

Four star pupils from Brookvale Primary School, Danny Kirk, Phoebe Bake, Imogen Bate and Jack Gannon, have won the Halton Junior Safety Officers of the Year award. This is a fantastic achievement as many primary schools in the borough took part in the scheme.

The award recognises their enthusiasm and hard work in promoting road, community, personal and fire safety messages both within their school and the wider community throughout the past year.

Cllr Stef Nelson, Halton Borough Council’s portfolio holder for Road Safety, said: “The scheme incorporates various safety messages and the officers lead assemblies, take sessions during lunchtime and run competitions throughout the year to re-inforce the safety messages. They are responsible for setting a good example of good safety to all the other pupils.”

Road Safety Officer, Michelle Simpson, added: “The officers kept a detailed log of the activities they carried out and how they raised awareness of road safety, community safety, fire safety and personal safety. The children did a fantastic job providing a large variety of safety messages.”

The children were delighted to receive the award, the trophy for the school cabinet and their individual trophies.