CGF President praises City Council preparations for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Preparations made by Birmingham City Council to welcome the 72 nations and territories competing at Birmingham 2022 have been endorsed by the President of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Since the Games were awarded to the city back in December 2017, the council has led on key elements of the planning for the largest event to ever be staged in Birmingham’s history.

This has most notably included the redevelopment of the Alexander Stadium, which will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as the Athletics and Para Athletics Programme.

The council has also supported Festival 2022, funding the Creative City initiative, supporting 107 grassroots cultural groups – the first time a community-led arts programme has been delivered as part of the formal cultural celebrations of a Commonwealth Games.

In addition the council has been responsible for the look and feel of the city, working with partners such as Transport for West Midlands (who are leading on travel matters), public engagement and contributing to the effort to maximise the Games’ legacy.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin’s backing for the council’s work since Birmingham was named Proud Host City came during a visit to the grounds of Birmingham Cathedral to inspect a Birmingham 2022-themed floral display, which recently won Gold at the Chelsea Flower Show.

She said “I would like to pay huge tribute to Birmingham for setting the stage for an outstanding 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“Preparations have faced a number of challenges, including a shortened delivery timescale and an unprecedented global pandemic, all obstacles have been overcome with such a positive and innovative approach.

“The venues look fantastic, the city looks magnificent and I would like to play particularly tribute to my friend, Councillor Ian Ward, and the team at Birmingham City Council for the hard work and dedication in bringing everything together. Congratulations to everyone involved as Birmingham is ready to stage a competition that will showcase the best of city, the country and the Commonwealth.”

Offering Dame Louise a tour of the Chelsea display, developed by the council’s parks and nurseries team, was Cllr Majid Mahmood, Cabinet Member for Environment at Birmingham City Council.

He added: “It was an honour to meet Dame Louise and show her around our Proud Host City display. The hard work and skill of our parks staff symbolise the efforts and dedication put in by officers across all parts of the council since the Games were awarded 2017.

“The fact this has been recognised by the President of the CGF is fantastic and I want to reiterate those thanks on behalf of the wider leadership of the council.

“Our employees have done a great job preparing the stage for the athletes, officials and spectators coming to Birmingham for the Games, for what will be a bold and wonderful summer, kickstarting a Golden Decade for the city.”

