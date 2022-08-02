Grimethorpe Colliery Band supports budding brass band musicians

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has secured funding to support budding local musicians in Barnsley primary schools.

The donation to the Barnsley Music Hub is for the brass band and music education in schools across the region, giving young children to access musical programs for the next three years. This will cover the costs of teachers, instruments, and venues for performances and money saved by schools will be invested back into music.

Cllr Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture at Barnsley Council, said: “It’s fantastic news that children across Barnsley will have guaranteed access to music for the next three years. Barnsley is a place that fosters growth and ambition, and music is one of the best ways for young people to develop their skills, talent and creativity while fulfilling their learning potential.”

This good news comes after the Barnsley Music Education Hub released its annual report in May, where they announced a record number of students benefited from access to music education in 2022, thanks to the combined efforts of the Music Hub and its partners.

Richard Swallows, Deputy headmaster at Birdwell Primary School, said, “All of our staff feel very lucky to be involved with the Barnsley Music Education Service. The talented tutors allow us to provide learning opportunities that go above and beyond what we can usually provide. Thanks to these programmes, pupils have been inspired, and many former students are still playing and will go on to future careers in music.”

In addition, part of the funding will go towards the Barnsley Metropolitan Band, who have been fundraising for transportation to this year’s Brass Band National Finals. The funding will allow the band to represent Yorkshire at the National Finals in September in Cheltenham, having qualified earlier this year.

Richard Windle, Band Manager of the Grimethorpe Colliery Band, said, “Grimethorpe Colliery Band are committed to investing in the young people of Barnsley and are proud to be supporting local Primary School Brass Bands in providing children with the opportunity to continue learning and experiencing the benefits of playing a brass instrument. We’ve got a great relationship with the Barnsley Music Hub and this investment is also a recognition of the outstanding work they are doing to promote music education in Barnsley. This is the first of a number of initiatives that the band are committed to over the coming months which will hopefully help the young people of Barnsley to benefit from the fantastic opportunities that playing a musical instrument can offer them.”

Barnsley Music Service is funded by the Arts Council. It offers children and young people aged 5 to 18 the opportunity to learn a musical instrument, make music with others, learn to sing, progress and enjoy music-making. To find out more, visit Barnsley Music Service or email BarnsleyMusicService@barnsley.gov.uk