How to Select a Solar Inverter
risen by 43% over the past few years, even during the pandemic. More homeowners appear to be covering solar because of its efficiency. However, to ensure the system runs smoothly, all of the parts must be in great working order. Solar panels use direct current (DC) to run and require the help of a solar inverter. Solar inverters switch alternating current (AC) coming from your solar panels to DC for solar production to be achieved. Read on to find out how to choose the right inverter so that you can benefit from solar energy with optimal efficiency. Learn What Solar Inverter Options Are Available By understanding the different types of solar inverters available, you can be on your way to selecting the one that’s best for your home. Here are those that you can choose from:It’s been revealed that solar panel installations have
- Grid-tie inverters transfer energy that’s not used back to the grid without the need for solar batteries
- Off-grid inverters require battery help to change AC power to DC and often allow energy to be generated across various sites
- String inverters connect to multiple solar panels and are popularly used in residential homes
- Hybrid inverters enable energy to be produced with grid-tie structures as well as off-grid too