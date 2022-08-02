Imax signs to new backlot cinema in Blackpool town centre



Posted on Monday 1st August 2022

Blackpool’s new cinema complex will feature one of the largest IMAX screens in the country, standing at a massive 10.8m, it was revealed today.

IMAX has signed up to deliver state-of-the-art, immersive movie experiences at the new multi-screen development which will be known as the Backlot Cinema.

The Backlot Cinema will comprise 9 screens and a total of 850 luxury seats and will be the anchor tenant of the Phase 2 extension Houndshill Shopping Centre in the heart of Blackpool town centre. The Backlot Diner will open for all day dining to the local and tourist population with a classic yet contemporary menu including great shakes and crafty cocktails. The new 22,500 sq ft Wilko home retail store will also be housed in the Phase 2 extension.

Work on site is progressing and on schedule with steelworks taking shape to build the structure that will feature groundbreaking IMAX with Laser technology, as well as IMAX’s 12-channel sound technology.

“We’re thrilled to see this ambitious project come to life and to bring the IMAX experience to new audiences in the Blackpool area,” said Alessandra Pavan Bernacchi, VP, Theatre Development at IMAX. “We’re excited for moviegoers to experience the latest blockbuster films in this new state-of-the-art IMAX theatre, which is sure to become a destination for premium entertainment and events in the community.”

John Sullivan, Founder of Backlot Cinema said,

“The backlot of a film studio is at the heart of the film making process – it’s where the action really happens and where creativity is allowed to flourish. It seemed an entirely appropriate name for this thrilling entertainment hub which we couldn’t be more excited to be bringing to this vibrant town.”

The completed Phase 2 scheme will deliver:

Over 100 jobs created both directly through the scheme and locally

0.5 acres of brownfield land developed

76,500 sq. ft. of new commercial floorspace

Approx. over 260 construction jobs created over the build period

Increase of 1.2m shoppers and visitors to the Houndshill Shopping Centre

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council said,

“We are delighted to welcome IMAX and Backlot Cinema to the Houndshill Shopping Centre as it will be a major draw for residents and visitors to the town centre. “For the town centre to prosper we must continue to provide new reasons to attract resident and visitors and to extend the time of visits into the evening with more entertainment and leisure choices that the whole family can enjoy. The new multi-media cinema complex will provide something brand new for our residents combining a state-of-the-art cinematic experience but also the availability of new flexible creative spaces that many that many artists and businesses will also be able to benefit from.” The overall scheme of £20m has been facilitated by £5m of funding from the Government’s COVID-19 Getting Building Fund, following formal approval by the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP) in October 2020. Blackpool Council will fund the balance of the scheme through prudential borrowing.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you’ve never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX’s network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2021, there were 1,683 IMAX theater systems (1,599 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970.”

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the company can be found at . You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube .



Posted on Monday 1st August 2022