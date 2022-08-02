Imperial welcomes its new President    | Imperial News

Professor Hugh Brady has spoken of his admiration for Imperial’s “spirit of community, collaboration, and innovation” as he takes up his role.

Professor Brady, a renowned medic and university leader, has joined Imperial College London after spending seven years as Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Bristol.

Few organisations have the talent, connections and global reach of Imperial. Professor Hugh Brady President of Imperial College London

He formerly served as the youngest-ever President of University College Dublin (UCD), Ireland’s largest research-intensive university. His academic career also included roles at Harvard Medical School, the University of Toronto and UCD.

An international authority on the pathogenesis of renal inflammation and diabetic kidney disease, Professor Brady is the first medic to lead Imperial. He succeeds Professor Alice Gast, who has led Imperial since 2014.

Strength to strength

Professor Brady said: “I have long admired Imperial, going back to a Medical School elective, and it is clear from its recent accolades and achievements that the College is going from strength to strength. This success is a testament to the spirit of community, collaboration and innovation that runs through everything Imperial does.

“Few organisations have the talent, connections and global reach of Imperial. We have an important contribution to make to society, and that is at the forefront of my mind as I take up this role.”

He added: “The College is home to some of the world’s most brilliant minds. I have already been inspired by researchers who are revolutionising their fields, entrepreneurial students founding their own businesses, and staff who are absolutely dedicated to making Imperial the best it can be. It will be a privilege to learn from and work alongside them.”

Pivotal moment

Imperial recently ranked sixth in the world, according to the QS World University Rankings, following its best-ever results in the UK’s Research Excellence Framework (REF), which found that it has a greater proportion of world-leading research than any other UK university.

We look forward to working closely with Professor Brady to ensure that the student voice continues to play a key part in shaping the College’s vision for the future. Hayley Wong President of Imperial College Union

The College was awarded a Queen’s Anniversary Prize in recognition of pioneering work during the COVID-19 pandemic, was named University of the Year 2022 by the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide, and is the top London Russell Group university for student satisfaction, according to the 2022 National Student Survey.

John Allan, Chair of Imperial’s governing Council, said: “Hugh Brady has an outstanding track record of university leadership and an esteemed reputation as a research pioneer. He is ideally positioned to lead Imperial at this pivotal moment in its history.

“Under the leadership of Alice Gast, Imperial reached new heights in its research, innovation and collaborations. I look forward to working with Hugh to build upon these successes.”

Professor Walmsley, Provost of Imperial said: “Our reputation and international profile for outstanding research, innovation and entrepreneurialism has never been stronger.

“The pandemic showed, more clearly than ever before, the impact Imperial makes on the world, and why our expertise and engagement are important. Exciting opportunities lie ahead, and I am looking forward to working with Hugh to pursue them.”

President of Imperial College Student Union, Hayley Wong, said: “Imperial’s students play a vital role in the College’s success and impact. Students are applying their talents, creativity, and energy to make a difference across Imperial and throughout wider society.

“We are proud to be a part of an extraordinary and diverse community, and we look forward to working closely with Professor Brady to ensure that the student voice continues to play a key part in shaping the College’s vision for the future.”