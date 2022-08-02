Installation of heat pump marks latest phase of Abney Park restoration project and step towards delivering Hackney’s Climate Action Plan

Restoration work at Abney Park started in October 2021, aimed at improving facilities, upgrading buildings and protecting the ecology of the site. The £5m project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, The National Lottery Community Fund and Hackney Council. As well as the new café and work spaces at its main entrance, the restoration will bring Abney Park’s historic chapel back into use.

In addition to Abney Park, the Mayor and Cllr Woodley also visited the new water source heat pump that has recently been installed at West Reservoir Centre, part of ongoing work to make West Reservoir. Funded by the Government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, the water source heat pump will reduce the centre’s heating-related carbon emissions and complement the already installed new solar panels.

Notes

Abney Park, which covers 12.5 hectares between Stoke Newington Church Street and Stoke Newington High Street, is listed as a Grade II park and has been on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register since 1998. For more information about the Abney Park restoration project, visit: https://hackney.gov.uk/abney-park

About The National Lottery Heritage Fund

Using money raised by the National Lottery, the Fund inspires, leads and resources the UK’s heritage to create positive and lasting change for people and communities. www.heritagefund.org.uk