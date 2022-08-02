Introducing UON’s new Vice Chancellor, Anne-Marie Kilday

The University of Northampton (UON) has today been joined by its newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, Professor Anne-Marie Kilday.

Speaking on her first day, Professor Kilday said: “Northampton is a fantastic global university in the heart of the UK. I am looking forward to meeting the dedicated and brilliant staff and students who contribute so much to the University, to the wonderful town of Northampton and to wider society, through their teaching, research and civic partnerships.

“My initial focus will be on leading the development and implementation of a new strategy and vision for the University of Northampton, seeking to spearhead initiatives that transform lives and inspire positive change through learning and research. I’m also sincerely passionate about listening to the voice of our students, communities, academics, and stakeholders to ensure their vision and values run through the veins of the strategy.

“I look forward to working in collaboration with the community of Northampton to fully recognise our potential and achieve our local, national and global shared ambitions.”

As part of her early plans at the University of Northampton, Professor Kilday will drive initiatives around equality, diversity and inclusion in order to build a welcoming, inclusive community, as well as continuing with her dedication to the ideals of using higher education as a catalyst for positive social impact.

Before joining UON, Professor Kilday held a senior leadership role as Pro Vice Chancellor for Student Experience and University Community at Oxford Brookes University, having previously held the post of Pro Vice Chancellor for Research and Knowledge Transfer and Impact in 2012. This followed twelve years of progressing through various promotions from Principal Lecturer through to Dean, from initially joining Oxford Brookes as a Lecturer in Early Modern History.

She is a Professor of Criminal History and has submitted to every Research Excellence Framework since the start of her career – with plans to continue as she joins the University.

Professor Kilday succeeds former Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer Professor Nick Petford DSc DL, who after 12 years at the helm, stepped down from the post last Friday (29 July).