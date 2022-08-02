Local groups reap rewards from North Norfolk District Council’s North Norfolk Sustainable Communities Grant Fund June-2021

Date published: 20th July 2021

The Panel of the North Norfolk Sustainable Communities Fund met in June whereby grants of £48,655 were agreed supporting a wide range of community groups and organisations.

The Sustainable Communities Fund awards grants to local causes which improve the amenities available to the public, or seek to introduce new schemes and opportunities to improve the quality of life to residents.

A grant of £15,000 was awarded to the North Walsham Phoenix Group, for their proposal to create a Youth and Community Space, providing a meeting place for different groups. In the evening, the ground floor will be available for young people to use and encouraged to take part in organised activities in a safe environment.



North Walsham Play, a local group seeking to provide better play facilities for the town were also in receipt of a grant to the value of £4800, to go towards the development of Trackside, a new skate park the group have been advocating for.

Trackside was given planning permission in January 2020 and began crowdfunding for the event. The much loved skate park in North Walsham had reached the end of its serviceable life and the new plans provide a state of the art facility for skating, BMXing, rollerblading and scooters.

Cllr. Virginia Gay, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Wellbeing & Culture said:

“Here are some more inspiring projects from communities throughout our District. Some of them are small projects, some of them are bigger; what they have in common is that they will make life brighter for the people whom they serve. Many congratulations, everyone.”

Applications to the North Norfolk Sustainable Communities Fund are welcome all year round, with the closing date of Monday 9th August for completed applications to be received for the September Panel

For more information about the fund and on how to make an application please go to the webpage at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/nnscf