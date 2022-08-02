Nominations are now open for Leeds Compassionate City Awards 2022

Nominations are now open for Leeds City Council’s Compassionate City Awards. The provisional date for the awards ceremony has been booked for Thursday 1 December 2022.

Now in their sixth year, the awards celebrate the positive and compassionate work that individuals, community groups and organisations do every day to make their local communities and wider city a great place to live, work and visit.

The important and selfless work that these individuals or groups do helps to improve the lives of many people living in Leeds, enriching the city and supporting the council’s vision for Leeds to be the best city in the UK; a city that is compassionate and caring with a strong economy that tackles poverty and reduces inequalities.

The deadline is Friday 23 September 2022 to nominate individuals, groups or organisations who always put others first and deserve to be recognised for their efforts in their local communities or wider city.

However big or small their contribution to society may be, if they go that extra mile for the benefit of others, they can be nominated for one of the awards below.

This year’s award categories are:

Jo Cox Award

Health and Wellbeing Award

Diversity Project of the Year

Unsung Hero of the Year

Community Organisation or Project of the Year

Sport or Cultural Project of the Year

Environmental Achievement Award

Humanitarian Award

Council Supported Project of the Year

For more details of the award categories and the nomination form, please visit our website at: www.leeds.gov.uk/about-leeds/compassionate-city-awards

Councillor Mary Harland, executive member for communities, said:

“I am really pleased that the Compassionate City Awards are being held again this year to recognise the fantastic efforts of people working in our many different communities.

“The awards are a fantastic way of celebrating the fundamental and crucial work that individuals, groups and organisations do, many of whom go above and beyond by selflessly volunteering to help others in our city.

There are hundreds of unsung heroes who work tirelessly to make our city a fantastic place to live, work and visit and it’s vitally important that they get the recognition that they deserve and that we celebrate their efforts. If someone springs to mind after reading this, please take a look at our website and nominate them for one of the nine awards.”

ENDS