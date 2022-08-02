Outdoor cinema returns with Big Screen in the Park

Big Screen in the Park returns to Exeter this summer with a chance to watch some exciting films in the beautiful outdoor setting of Northernhay Gardens.

There’s something for everyone, with family favourites, action movies, comedy and…the world’s favourite secret service agent, James Bond!

Big Screen in the Park is brought to the city by Exeter Phoenix. Set in the stunning City Council-run Northernhay Gardens, the traditional summer season of film always proves popular.

This year’s programme gets underway on Wednesday 10 August with family favourite ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’.

On Thursday 11 August it’s time for Wes Anderson’s comedy drama ‘The French Dispatch’, followed by the latest James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’ on Friday 12 August.

The series of films finishes with the all-time classic family flick ‘Back to the Future’ on Saturday 13 August.

All films start at approximately 9pm, with gates opening at 7pm. Tickets priced £6 or £5 for students/under 25s are available in advance from Exeter Phoenix or at https://exeterphoenix.org.uk/genre/big-screen-in-the-park-2022/ or £8 on the night.