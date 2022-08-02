Pop-up Classical Playground Concerts – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

On 9 August 2022, local music group Chamberhouse Winds will perform pop-up classical concerts of ‘Paddington Bear’s First Concert’ by Herbert Chappell at Bookham Recreation Ground in Lower Road, Bookham and Meadowbank Park in Dorking.

The quintet’s concert at Bookham Recreation Ground will take place from 1.30pm – 2pm and the performance at Meadowbank Park will be on from 3pm – 3.30pm. Both are free to watch and open to everyone. They will take place next to the playgrounds, allowing children to listen while they play.

The concerts are being funded and organised by Mole Valley District Council (MVDC).

Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism, Councillor David Draper, said: “The benefits of listening to classical music are endless. Research conducted last year by music charity Appollo Music Projects (AMP) confirmed, that children feel calm and relaxed while listening to live classical music, regardless of the piece being played.

“We’re very excited to be able to share this beautiful experience with our children. By taking the concerts to the places of their play, we’re hoping to capture our younger residents in a relaxed, informal atmosphere and our parks are just a perfect spot for these events.”

MVDC invests in and develops a range of artistic and cultural experiences in Mole Valley to enrich the lives of residents. A number of children’s events take place in October half term as part of the Arts Alive Festival – for more information, see listings at www.arts-alive.co.uk from mid-September.