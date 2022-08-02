SEC Appoints Anthony C. Thompson to Second Term on PCAOB

Washington D.C., Aug. 2, 2022 —

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the appointment of Anthony (Tony) C. Thompson to a second term as a Board Member of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). Mr. Thompson joined the Board on January 3, 2022, filling a term that expires on October 24, 2022. His second term will run until October 24, 2027.

“I am pleased that Tony will serve a second term on the PCAOB Board,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “The public will continue to benefit from Tony’s dedication and broad expertise. I am confident that he will help the PCAOB build and sustain trust in the financial information that public companies disclose to investors.”

SEC Acting Chief Accountant Paul Munter added, “I look forward to continuing to work with Tony to further the PCAOB’s mission to promote investor protection and improve audit quality.”

“I am honored by the Commission’s confidence in me and my work on behalf of investors,” said Mr. Thompson. “I am excited to continue working with my fellow Board Members and the PCAOB’s staff to advance our aggressive standard setting agenda in an effort to better protect investors and our capital markets.”

Prior to joining the PCAOB, Mr. Thompson served as the Executive Director and Chief Administrative Officer of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and held senior positions at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where he was responsible for leading a workforce of more than 400 personnel and a broad range of programs, including budget and financial management. Before entering civilian government service, Mr. Thompson served in the United States Air Force for 32 years, including serving as the Chief Budget Officer for the service branch after previously serving as Chief Financial Officer for a number of U.S. Air Force bases. Mr. Thompson earned a B.S. from Regis University, an M.B.A. from Golden Gate University, and an M.S. from Air War College.

The Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 established the PCAOB to oversee the audits of public companies and registered broker-dealers through registration, standard-setting, inspection, and disciplinary programs. Under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, the SEC selects members of the Board. The Board is subject to oversight by the SEC.