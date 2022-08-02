Ulster University Elks secures Randox sponsorship for USA championship

Ulster University Elks women’s field hockey club has secured £10,000 from global healthcare company Randox Laboratories Ltd, to support their attendance at a hockey tournament in Boston.

Randox is the primary sponsor of student sport at Ulster University and this additional sponsorship will support travel and accommodation and allow the University’s hockey team to compete with some of the best women’s university hockey teams in America.

24 of the players including Ireland International players Serena Barr and Bethany Harper will play in a series of matches against other university teams from Boston University, Brown, Harvard, University of Connecticut, and Worcester State from 16-24 August 2022.

Linda Magee, Operations Director at Randox met with members of the Elks team at the Jordanstown sports village to meet players, hear about their training schedule and plans for the tour and to share a message of support.

Dr Peter FitzGerald, Founder and Managing Director, Randox Laboratories commented:

“As opportunities for safe travel return to us all, Randox is delighted to be able to support the Ulster University Elks women’s hockey team on their upcoming tour to the USA which will be an exceptional personal and sporting development experience for all involved. This tour will showcase the sporting and academic talent coming out of Northern Ireland and demonstrate our ability to compete on the world stage. As the primary sponsor of student sport at Ulster University we are proud to help support the building strong relationships with the five USA universities also involved in the tour.”

During the hockey Championship in Boston the Ulster University Elks will also undertake coaching clinics and workshops with the other universities hockey clubs and will attend a reception for Boston dignitaries, business supporters and Ulster Alumni to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Elks hockey club.

Dr Nigel Dobson, Head of Sports Services, Ulster University said:

“This trip has been postponed numerous times due to the pandemic and it is wonderful to see the world open again to our students and players. The team has undertaken many fundraising activities over the past year, and we are very grateful to Randox for their generous sponsorship that means this once in a lifetime trip can now happen. It is particularly exciting that this tour is happening in the Elk’s 60th Anniversary year, and I think bodes well for the future of this talented and dedicated Ulster University sports club.”

Follow the Ulster University Elks journey to the American championships on their social pages;

Facebook : @ulsterunielkshockey, Twitter : @ulsterunielks and Instagram : @ulsterunielkshockey