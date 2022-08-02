Why Sell your gold Jewellery?

Gold is valuable, and no one will disagree with you on that one. Furthermore, if you own gold, then you have something of value. Still, no matter how excellent gold jewellery is, it also gets old. It does not degrade or tarnish, but it can break or go out of style. So, if you have any scrap gold, you are wondering should you sell it? The answer is yes, and the best is to sell gold jewellery Melbourne to a gold buyer.

Many Reasons to Sell Gold Jewellery Melbourne

If your gold pieces have sentimental value, you will not want to sell them. But as with most jewellery pieces, you can always hold on to the precious bits and sell the old gold instead. The first reason to sell gold is to make quick cash.

If you need urgent money in your hands, then that old gold can provide it. Gold has a high value, and instead of reaching out to a payday lender, you get quick money instead. So, you need not pay back a high loan rate.

Another reason is that your gold jewellery has gone out of style. Or perhaps your personal taste has changed. But, no matter what reason you have, the money you get from selling your gold can bring you new jewellery pieces.

One more reason is to get rid of unwanted jewellery you do not want anymore. On the other hand, you may have a lot of old jewellery you do not wear and can sell it for cash to keep the money as a safety net. You can convert the gold to currency and invest it.

The same rule applies to gold bullion. If you have held on to it as an investment, you can still sell it for cash. So no matter your reasons, whether turning an inheritance into money or wanting to get rid of scrap gold, it can bring you loads of money.

Another Crucial Factor

If you have one of the reasons mentioned to sell your gold, you need to make sure you take a critical step before selling. First, you need to check the current price of gold. The precious metals price fluctuates and can stand at AUD 2,662.14 today and AUD 2,032.16 troy ounce tomorrow. So, choosing the right time to sell is essential and makes a massive difference in the buyback price. Hence, sell your scrap gold when the price is high.

Where to Sell Your Gold

If you decide to sell your gold, the best place to sell gold jewellery Melbourne is to a gold buyer. Visiting a jeweller or a pawn shop will not get a reasonable price for your scrap gold. However, when you sell to a trusted gold broker, you can make a lot of money. At a gold buyer, you can expect an offer up to 90% of your gold jewellery.

The other fantastic thing is you have two choices visiting the gold buyer in person or selling your gold from the comfort of your home. So, with the current gold prices at a high, why not take advantage of getting rid of your unwanted gold and putting the money to good use. You can pay for bills, go on vacation, or reinvest it with cash in hand.