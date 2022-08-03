Additional parking provision made for Sheringham and Cromer

Date published: 20th July 2021

With large numbers of staycation visitors and day trippers expected to visit the North Norfolk Coast over the coming weeks of the school summer holidays, North Norfolk District Council has considered how it can provide additional parking capacity in Cromer and Sheringham.

Very strong numbers of bookings for holiday accommodation and pop-up campsites, mean that the District can expect an increase in the requirement for parking provision.

The additional parking arrangements will be open from 10:00am until 19:00pm from Saturday 24 July

Cromer

Runton Road car park

With the cancellation of the Cromer Carnival due to COVID, parking can be provided on the Runton Road car park, including the Carnival Field. Visitors will be directed to long-stay parking at this location from major approach roads into the town – such as the Norwich, Holt and Runton Road, which the council will signpost through additional signage.

We will provide additional signage at both The Meadow and Cadogan Road car parks advising of additional parking at Runton Road to direct visitors to when these car parks are full.

Car parking charges

Standard car parking charges will apply at these three car parks as displayed on the car park boards.

Additional parking at the council offices on Holt Road

In addition, on Saturdays and Sundays and the August Bank Holiday Monday (30 August), the District Council’s offices car park at Holt Road will be open for public parking on a pay and display basis, providing additional parking to serve the town.

Sheringham

Additional parking at Beeston Hall School cricket field

Identifying additional parking to serve large numbers of visitors to the town has been a challenge. After extensive enquiries, the council has been pleased to make arrangements to lease the cricket field at the Beeston Hall School. They will provide additional parking from 24 July to 4 September. Parking at this location will be free. Visitors using this facility will walk into Sheringham via several routes or catch regular bus services from outside the cricket field to Sheringham and Cromer or further afield to Weybourne, Blakeney and Wells via the Coasthopper service.

Signage to this seasonal facility will be provided in the council’s car parks in Sheringham to direct visitors to this facility when other car parks in the town are full.

Opening times

This seasonal car park will be open for parking seven days a week between the hours of 10:00am and 7:00pm, with a staffed presence and temporary toilet facilities.

Bus services

This leaflet for the Beeston Regis car park has further information including bus routes to and from Cromer and Sheringham.

The map below shows the new arrangements:

The Council has Electric Vehicle charging facilities at the Council Offices and Meadow Road Car Park in Cromer and Morris Street in Sheringham.

