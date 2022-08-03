Cancelling or rescheduling a Radiology or Medical Imaging appointment

If you need to cancel or reschedule an appointment, please send the following to dbth.misaptchanges@nhs.net

Your name

Email address

Date of birth

Address

Contact number

Date and time of your existing appointment

If you do not provide the above, we will not be able to action the request. We aim to respond within 48 hours, excluding weekends.

If your email is regarding waiting times or any other query this will not be responded too.

If you are requesting to reschedule an appointment, we will contact you on the number you have provided.

For cancellation requests if you no longer need the appointment at all, we will cancel your appointment and send you a confirmation receipt that your request has been actioned.