Catering students impress VIP visitors at V&A museum exhibition launch

A team of top performing New City College Catering and Hospitality students were selected to work at the VIP launch of a new exhibition at the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in London’s South Kensington.

Former student and Masterchef: The Professionals semi-finalist, Victor Okunowo, headed the team and chose the students he wanted to work alongside him for the prestigious event, held to celebrate the new Africa Fashion exhibition.

The students, all studying Hospitality and Culinary Arts courses at Hackney and Redbridge campuses, gained experience of working in a real-life, fast-paced environment and they showed dedication, confidence and great teamwork.

They helped chef Victor create such dishes as Yassa Popcorn Chicken, Plantain & Yam Dauphinois Chips and Charred Broccoli & Kachumbari Tart with Jerk Gel for the hundreds of guests.

Student Paulo Dela Cruz said: “It was quite nerve-racking but at the same time such an exciting opportunity that we had. It has boosted my confidence and I got to meet different people within the catering industry and I feel it has opened up new doors for me.

“It was a great experience because of the amount of food we had to make so quickly – there was a lot of prep – and all the while we had to ensure we kept the standard and quality of food very high.”

The Africa Fashion exhibition explores the vitality and global impact of a colourful fashion scene which is as dynamic and varied as the continent itself.

Through the 250 exhibits of clothes, photos, sketches, film and catwalk footage, the visitor is taken on a journey that looks at the industry’s roots on the continent and traces its development.

The exhibition is on until 16th April 2023.

Chef Victor Okunowo is pictured below appearing on BBC TV’s Masterchef: The Professionals in 2020