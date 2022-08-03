

Posted on Wednesday 26th April 2017

Eleven new family homes for Boscombe

Local families looking to own their home are set to benefit from a new development named Cherries Court which is underway in Boscombe.

Eleven family homes are under construction at the site on Palmerston Road with 6 x 3-bed houses and 5 x 2-bed houses and will be available through shared ownership.

Gary Josey, Director for Housing and Communities said:

“Providing more affordable family accommodation in Bournemouth is a top priority for the Council. This scheme will give the opportunity for local people to be able to afford to get on the property ladder providing stability and a home they can call their own. The development is really attractive and will positively enhance and contribute to the mix of accommodation type in the area.”

Each home will have its own allocated parking space and garden and those interested in buying a property, will need to meet eligibility criteria which includes having a local connection to the area.

The scheme, which costs £1.9m, is part funded through the Homes & Community Agency (HCA) with a contribution of £264k, the majority funded through the initial sales of the properties with any remaining balance funded by the Council.

The development is due for completion in November 2017. Property prices start from £97,500 for a 50% share plus rent.

The development is being built by Drew Construction Company.

For further information about the development, visit: www.bournemouth.gov.uk/cherriescourthousing or call: 01202 946 700 or email: homes@cherriescourt.info