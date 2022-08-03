Have your say on crime and anti-social behaviour in Barnsley

We’ve launched this year’s JSIA survey, inviting you to give your views on crime and anti-social behaviour in Barnsley. Led by the Safer Barnsley Partnership Board, the survey will help the partnership tackle local issues, shape future plans and help make Barnsley the place of possibilities where everyone feels safer.

The survey takes less than ten minutes to complete, and your thoughts and views on crime and anti-social behaviour will help to plan the next set of priorities that the partnership will focus on.

You can fill in the survey online.

The Safer Barnsley Partnership Board is a joint partnership between Barnsley Council, South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, National Probation Trust, South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and Barnsley Clinical Commissioning Group. Together they work with housing associations, local businesses and voluntary and community organisations to help people feel safe and enjoy where they live and work.

Cllr Wendy Cain, Support Member for Public Health and Communities, said: “As we continue to work to make Barnsley a safer place for everyone, hearing from those who live in, work in, and visit the borough helps us to understand how people feel and how we can best shape our priorities. I really encourage everyone to take a few minutes to fill in the survey and share their views on crime and anti-social behaviour in our borough.”

Fill in the survey and share your thoughts by visiting surveys.barnsley.gov.uk/s/V0CGC3/. Residents who don’t have access to the internet can visit their local library where they can access the online survey.

This work links into the council’s Barnsley 2030 strategy, where we’re working together to make Barnsley the place of possibilities. Under the Sustainable Barnsley theme, we’re working to protect our borough for future generations.