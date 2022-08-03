Learning Grammar: The Future Tense

In this article, we are going to talk about the future tense. There are four ways to express the future tense in American English:

Using the verb “be” plus “going” plus an infinitive verb; Using the auxiliary verb “will” with an infinitive verb; Using going to or ‘re’ going to’ with an infinitive verb; With some stative verbs (like know and believe) whose future tense may be expressed by using one of the above methods or just by using the simple present tense.”

Don’t forget to practise! The best way is to try speaking with native english speakers or with native teachers .Continue practising until you feel comfortable saying them correctly and sounding like a native English speaker.

The grammar and pronunciation lessons are designed to be used by people who want to learn the most common phrases used in everyday conversations.

In these sentences, we use the future tense (going to + verb) for actions that will happen later but not necessarily on a specific day or time.

Here’s how it works:

I am going to go home now.

We are going to eat dinner soon./We’ll eat dinner soon./We’re gonna eat dinner soon./We’re gonna have dinner soon./Let’s go home!

The future tense is used to express actions or events that will take place in the future.

The first step in understanding the future tense is learning how and when it’s used. In this lesson, we’ll go over all of these things:

What can you use the future tense for? (actions/events)

How do you know whether to use ‘will’ or ‘be going to’? (personal preference)

What if my sentence doesn’t sound right? (fixing mistakes)

There are ways to express the future tense in American English.

Use the verb “be” plus “going” plus an infinitive verb.

For example, I am going to do my homework tonight. This construction is used by most speakers of American English, especially those from less educated backgrounds, who tend not to be familiar with formal grammar rules and whose speech patterns are highly influenced by their native language or dialects. It is also common among younger children and preschoolers.

Use the auxiliary verb “will,” as I will go home now.

The auxiliary was historically considered substandard because it was associated with uneducated speech; however, it has gained acceptance among many speakers of American English over time due to its widespread use in popular culture (e.g., movies, TV shows) and because its formality allows speakers who have learned correct usage but don’t want to sound too formal when speaking informally with friends/family members, etc.

However, this form should be avoided when speaking formally; instead, using other tenses such as present perfect tense (“I have gone home”) would be more appropriate here since this makes explicit reference back earlier than just saying “I’m going home.”

Using going to or ‘re’ going to’ with an infinitive verb.

When you use going to with an infinitive verb, the infinitive verb is the verb without any other words. The infinitive verb is the verb before the word ‘to.’

For example, We’re going to take a train. (Note: We’re taking a train.)

I’m going to write my friend a letter. (Note: I’m writing my friend)

With some stative verbs (like know and believe) whose future tense may be expressed using one of the above methods or simply using the present tense.

Stative verbs describe a state of being rather than an action.

They include the likes of know, believe, and appear, among others.

A stative verb can be used in the future tense if it’s possible to say “you will be knowing” or “you will be believing.” For example:

You’ll know me when you see me! (meaning “you’ll recognize me”)

I believe he’s leaving soon. (meaning “I consider him likely to leave soon”)

If your sentence includes a stative verb that can’t be expressed, then you have no option but to use one of the methods above or use the simple present tense instead.

Conclusion

You’ve got a lot of familiar, useful expressions that you probably don’t think about much. They’re so common that they seem boring and even useless. That’s the time to challenge yourself. When you stop and think about the similarities between two phrases or why a phrase didn’t work, it means you’re actively engaging your language skills.

The future tense is one of the most important parts of grammar because it allows you to express what will happen in the future.