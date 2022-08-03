Popular play area spruced up for youngsters

An old play area in Exeter has been freshened up for youngsters to enjoy.

The City Council has spruced up the play trail at the Powlesland Road Play Area, prolonging its life and making it more appealing.

Contractors installed new features and replaced timber posts and steps, as well as treating and staining all timber surfaces.

Cllr Amal Ghusain, Lead Councillor for City Management and Environmental Services, said: “It’s great to see this play area freshened up for children to enjoy. We know it’s a popular site for local children and I’m delighted that we’re able to focus our attention and give it a new lease of life.”

The refurbishment is part of a rolling programme the Council is carrying out to maintain and refresh play area equipment in various locations across the city where it is needed.