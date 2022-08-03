Respite unit team praised for their ‘flexibility and dedication’

“I am very proud of the Learning Disability Respite Team and pleased that they have been recognised on a national stage. It’s well deserved.

“Like other health and care staff they rose to the challenge, working long hours, sometimes staying away from their families to ensure they were adequately staffed, and to protect their own loved ones from infection.

“They put themselves at higher risk of infection during a time when most of the population were being told to stay home for their own safety.

“They demonstrated flexibility and dedication to the care and safety of those they were tasked with looking after, and without their support many more people could have remained in hospital for longer than needed.”