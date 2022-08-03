Summer of fun starts with a bang!

With schools out for summer, Hull’s Healthy Holidays programme is underway. While the huge range of free activities began on July 26, the official launch of the project takes place on Wednesday August 3, at the first Play Day event.

With the cost of living continuing to climb and many families concerned about affording the basics, Healthy Holidays ensures all children and teenagers have the chance to take part in varied, free activities with nutritious food provided.

The huge scope of sessions are open to everyone and include sports, fishing, yoga, swimming, dance, arts and crafts, wildlife education, digital skills and more. The programme also includes large-scale events – with the three Play Days as a highlight.

Wednesday’s Play Day will be followed by two more, at Alderman Kneeshaw Park on Wednesday August 10 and Pickering Park on Wednesday August 17.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a circus show, music workshop, donkey rides, crafts, bike try-outs, games, historical object handling, children’s yoga, drum circle, sports and activities and so much more. There will also be a wealth of information about local services, support, advice and info for parents and carers.

Healthy Holidays and the Play Day events take place every year in the city. Initially held only in the summer holidays, it has expanded to cover Easter and Christmas breaks. Funding of £1.4million was provided by the Department for Education (DfE) for 2022, with further unconfirmed amounts to be provided to keep the project going through to 2025.

Across the Healthy Holidays programme between summer 2021 and Easter 2022:

● 49,807 children attended Healthy Holidays activities (not including large-scale events like Play Days)

● 67 different organisations, partners and community providers were involved in providing and organising activities

● 30,000 free healthy recipe books were given out

● More than 1,000 hampers, with food and activities were distributed

● 12 large-scale city and community events were held

● More than 2,437 sessions were delivered.

Cllr Linda Tock, Portfolio Holder for Children, Young People, Families and Learning, said: “The data from the past year really puts into perspective just how important the Healthy Holidays programme is, and how many families take part. The cost of living is continuing to increase, meaning many local people will struggle to afford extras like activities, sports or days out. The fact Healthy Holidays is free and food is included makes it absolutely invaluable.

“We want every child and teenager in Hull to know that there will be something for them to enjoy. Have a look at the website and either book in, or find out the details of activities you can just turn up to. Anyone can attend a Healthy Holidays session, regardless of where in the city you live.

“Play Days, where we will officially launch the summer programme on Wednesday, are an important part of the offer. We have three events this year, Queens Gardens on Wednesday August 3, Alderman Kneeshaw Park on Wednesday August 10 and Pickering Park on Wednesday August 17.

“Come and join us on Wednesday for a truly fantastic celebration of play, with so much for children to do”.

Find and book activities here: Healthy Holidays Hull