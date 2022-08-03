What is WHS? Why is it Important?

Workplace Health and Safety (WHS), is something that many business owners believe is only relevant to small businesses.

WHS is far more important than many people realize. Australia has a variety of laws and regulations to ensure businesses protect their employees, and that everyone is safe when they go home at night.

WHS can be understood and explained to help ensure that everyone is safe in the workplace. This blog is dedicated to shedding light on this crucial topic.

Let’s get started!

What is WHS exactly?

WHS is an acronym for Workplace Safety and Security. It refers to safety and health practices that are implemented to prevent or minimize any injury, illness or mishap at work.

WHS has three key objectives to ensure its effectiveness.

They are:

Hazard Identification: Identifying and spotting things or processes that could cause injury in the workplace.

Risk Assessment: Analyzing the likelihood that hazards could cause harm to workers, and to what degree.

Control of Hazards and Risk – These are measures taken to prevent, eliminate or reduce hazards at work.

WHS vs OHS: What’s the difference?

OHS stands for Occupational health and safety.

WHS and OHS are two terms commonly used in Australia when it comes to workplace safety and health. They are often used in the same way, and there is little to no difference.

But here’s the thing:

WHS is now the term used to describe OHS in Australia. The harmonized WHS laws, which Safe Work Australia created in 2011, have prompted this change. OHS laws had been unique to each state before 2011.

WHS is an Australia-wide program that provides guidelines that help create a safe work environment. WHS Regulations and WHS Act allow States and Territorial Governments to legislate for uniform national safety and health laws.

WHS legislation for Australia

Workplace Safety and Health is a mandatory requirements in Australia. WHS legislation follows a harm minimisation framework. This means that each employer has the responsibility to identify workplace hazards and implement preventative measures.

Safe Work Australia developed a single set of WHS laws that can be implemented across Australia. They are called model laws. However, these laws are not binding until they have been ratified and approved by the different states and territories.

The WHS models laws include:

The Work Health and Safety Act 2011 is a uniform framework in Australia that protects workers and their health and safety.

This document outlines the requirements necessary to carry out the WHS Act duties. It also specifies administrative and procedural requirements in support of the WHS Act.

Model Codes for Practice These are practical guides that outline how to reach the standards required under the WHS Act.

WHS implementation in Australia

WHS is multisectoral and involves many professionals and professional associations.

The following are the key stakeholders involved in WHS Australia’s design, implementation, enforcement and management:

Safe Work Australia Maintains the WHS models laws but does not regulate or enforce them. The Commission for the Safety, Rehabilitation and Compensation of Commonwealth Employees is responsible for the administration of the WHS Act and Regulations. It sets the framework for ensuring that all employees who work in Australia are compensated and safe. According to the WHS laws, the PCBU (person who runs a business or undertaking) is responsible for the safety and health care of the workers they hire while doing their bidding. Standards Association of Australia (Standards Australia), – Creates uniform standards in equipment, procedures design, installation, terms and names, etc. In the different States and Territories, there is a government department that enforces and promotes safety and health at work. Others – Trade Unions and Employer Associations.

Who is responsible for WHS at the workplace?

WHS is often criticized by business owners for being complicated, confusing and scary. Of course, this is often accompanied by uncertainty as to who the responsible party is.

What is the responsibility for workplace safety and health in Australia? Or is it the employer? Is it the employer? Or the government

The answer is:

Everybody is responsible for workplace safety and health. This applies to all members of society.

“Workplace Health and Safety” refers to the safety and well-being of employees and others who are affected by their work environment or activities.

Whatever type of business your company is, WHS implementation in the workplace falls under the purview of Australian law.

Here are the WHS requirements:

Employers Obligation

WHS laws stipulate that the employer is responsible for providing a safe environment for employees.

Responsibilities include:

Prompt, regular maintenance of equipment, tools and machinery

Reduce, and where possible, complete elimination and prevention of hazards

Provisions for workers’ training, supervision and sensitisation

Ensuring regular work breaks

Implementation of safe procedures for handling, transport, storage, use, and disposal of substances, equipment, and tools

Investigation of incidents and resolution of conflicts

Workers Obligations

Workers are also responsible for ensuring that WHS laws and procedures at their workplaces are observed. Workers must be aware of the fact that their actions can have an effect on WHS effectiveness.

In all cases, workers should:

Be responsible in the discharge of their duties

Avoid intentionally causing harm to substances or processes connected to their work.

Make sure they take care of their safety and personal health

You must ensure that they are aware of the potential consequences of their actions for others’ health and safety.

Inform their employers if they become aware of any potential hazards, risks, health/safety concerns, or other dangers, regarding them, their job, or their workplace.

As permitted by law, they must always cooperate with their employer to ensure success in WHS

WHS: What is its importance?

It’s not hard to see the importance of safety and health in the workplace. Profits over the well-being of employees can land you in serious trouble. You could also be held responsible if there is an accident at work.

WHS is so vital, but why? Find out more below.

WHS encourages and works towards preventing accidents and other incidents within the workplace. Employers, as well as employees, can make the most of their time and efforts by doing so. WHS is essential because it reduces time and increases productivity.

An employer can save money by having a WHS program that is well implemented. This will allow them to pay less for injuries, compensation, and rehabilitation costs.

Each year, Australia witnesses hundreds of workplace-related deaths. Sources estimate that workplace-related deaths make up about 15% of the total number of deaths in Australia. There are also thousands of injuries and illnesses. These can lead to significant human suffering, pain and emotional trauma that WHS seeks to significantly reduce or prevent.

WHS is a way to save lives, prevent injury and illness, and help businesses make more. There are few things more vital than this.. you’ll agree!

What are the consequences for non-compliance with WHS laws

WHS laws that are not followed are subject to penalties, just like any other law. The consequences of violating WHS laws could include fines or imprisonment depending on the gravity and degree of negligence. In some cases, workers’ compensation could be paid if non-compliance is found.

Important note: WHS compliance penalties can vary from state to state in Australia.