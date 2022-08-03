Work on new GP surgeries gets under way

Work begins this month on two brand new GP surgery buildings in Hackney, providing new premises for two practices which together treat tens of thousands of patients.

The long-established Lower Clapton Group Practice, one of the largest in Hackney, has more than 15,000 registered patients and will move into the Portico building, a stunning but unused Clapton landmark. Located next to Clapton Girls School, the building will be extended and upgraded to become a Local Health Centre.

Spring Hill Practice, another large practice with more than 14,500 patients, will move into a new purpose-built two storey surgery on Belfast Road in Stoke Newington. This will be constructed on a Council-owned site that was used for industrial purposes since the Victorian era and has been empty for over five years.

Both practices are currently operating within outdated premises which are too small and not fit-for-purpose.The new buildings will provide more space and better facilities for patients, while the increased capacity and additional services on offer will also help the practices to both recruit and retain more staff.

A partnership between Hackney Council and NHS North East London, the projects are the first major newly developed GP premises in Hackney for over ten years, and have been designed in collaboration with the practices, their patients, and Healthwatch Hackney.