DBTH Apprenticeships: Business Administration Apprentice

Full training for the role will be part of your induction to the service along with the Level 3 Business Administration apprenticeship and will include study time.

An exciting opportunity has arisen within the Digital Transformation Directorate for a Business Administration Apprentice to work across all areas including Digital Operations, Information Services, Clinical Coding, Digital Programmes, Information Governance, and Business Management.

The role will include a mixture of administrative duties. You will assist with record keeping, attend meetings and take minutes, purchasing processes, supporting and opportunities to contribute to process changes, fault logging and tracking, FOI support, and administrative duties. You must have good knowledge of Microsoft Office Products plus excellent communication skills.

Working for our organisation

We believe that the best care to our patients and community is provided by a professional and motivated team, so we invest heavily in training and education. There will also be lots of opportunities to support your development and improve your skills.

At Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust you’ll be rewarded by a team that’s proud to support its staff in all aspects of their lives. If you are up to the challenge, submit an application to become part of team DBTH.

It is our goal to give those who join Team DBTH the tools and opportunities in order to grow their career, so whether you spend just one year or fifty with us, it’s our pledge to help you Develop, Belong and Thrive, Here.