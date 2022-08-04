Everything you need to know about Eldon Street in new exhibition

A new exhibition sharing fascinating stories about one of Barnsley’s most iconic streets, Eldon Street, will be opening in Barnsley Museums at The Glass Works.

The A- Z of Eldon Street will be on display from Friday 12 August to Monday 6 September and will look at the people and places that have helped to shape its history over the last 180 years. Visitors can also find out more about the exciting plans for the street, which is the Gateway to Barnsley’s newly developed town centre.

Supported by the Eldon Street High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) the project is helping to rediscover Eldon Street’s sense of place and offering grants to restore historic buildings. The project is working with artists, students and communities in Barnsley to share creative ways to make Eldon Street a vibrantplace and provide a new future for the high street.

The exhibition will tell captivating tales as well as exploring businesses who resided there such as hairdressers and the famous ‘Porters’ department store. There are also previously untold links to performance, natural history and of course the Civic Theatre.

Included in the display is a new piece of work by Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage, which reflects on Eldon Streets undiscovered history.

To celebrate the exhibition opening on Friday 12 there will be a series of street theatre performances by Barnsley Unnaturalists (Mark Mark productions) inspired by Eldon Street’s fascinating stories in the Glassworks Square.

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “Eldon Street is a real jewel in Barnsley’s crown. Its buildings, businesses and past all add to the character of our thriving town centre. The Eldon Street HAZ project will elevate the street supporting businesses, culture and local communities. The exhibition showcases the importance of the streets history while looking towards its exciting future.”

The Eldon Street HSHAZ is a partnership project funded by Historic England and Barnsley Council.

To find out more about the exhibition and the Eldon Street HSHAZ project visit www.barnsley-museums.com/projects/eldon-street-high-street-heritage-action-zone