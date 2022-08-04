Fireworks back with a bang in Halton!

The skies above Halton will once again be lit by a dazzling display of fireworks as the Council’s November 5 spectacular is back!

After two years without the event due to the pandemic, the Council will be holding a display on Saturday 5 November and everyone is invited to join in the fun.

Spectator viewing will be from Mersey Road, Runcorn, and St Mary’s Road in Widnes. Timings will be announced nearer the date.

Cllr Paul Nolan, Portfolio Holder for Culture and Leisure, says: “We’re delighted to confirm that the fireworks display will happen this year as it’s such a great night for all the family to enjoy, so we’re all looking forward to a great show!”

The Council is in the process of raising sponsorship for the event. If you would like to support the event please contact Sally.mcdonald@halton.gov.uk