Residents advised to use water wisely as hot weather continues: Chichester District Council

Although temporary hosepipe bans are being introduced in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, there are currently no restrictions on the use of hosepipes in the Chichester District. However, residents are being urged to be aware of the water they are using to avoid wastage and to use water wisely.

The UK has seen exceptionally low levels of rainfall in recent months. Portsmouth Water reports that rainfall in July was just 1.9mm, compared to the July average of 48.7mm, resulting in below average levels of groundwater. According to Met Office statistics it was the driest July in England since 1935. The Met Office predict that we will see more hotter and drier summers due to climate change.

Councillor Penny Plant, Cabinet Member for Environment and Chichester Contract Services at Chichester District Council comments, “By making small changes such as turning the tap off when brushing your teeth or swapping a bath for a short shower, you’re not only helping to save water but energy and money too, as well as protecting the environment and future supplies.

“If we all use less water, that will help make sure there’s enough for everyone, both now and in the future. If you’re on a water meter, by using less water, you’ll not only save money on your water and wastewater bills but help to reduce demand for water in the long term.

“Chichester District Council is taking positive steps to address the effects of climate change through our Climate Emergency Action Plan. We are working to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions across the whole council and helping individuals and organisations in the district to reduce their emissions too.”

Practical tips for saving water when it gets hot include:

put away your hosepipe and garden sprinkler and let your lawn go brown.

avoid washing your car.

reuse water wherever possible.

take a shower instead of a bath.

turn the tap off when brushing your teeth.

only run the dishwasher and washing machine when they’re full.

water plants in the early morning or evening.

make your home water efficient by fixing dripping taps.

install a water meter.

Date of Release: 2 August 2022

Reference: 4148